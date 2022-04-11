Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,047,000 after buying an additional 168,762 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 315,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,391,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $153.34 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

