Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 827,169 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,169 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,395,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Pinterest stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $88.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $812,824.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

