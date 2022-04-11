Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $256.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,691. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.62.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

