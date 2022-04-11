NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $69,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $81,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,551,967 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,187,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in NovoCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in NovoCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after acquiring an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $86.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $59.57 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

