NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after buying an additional 395,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $38.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.28. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $30.70.

