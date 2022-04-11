Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NKG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

