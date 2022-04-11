Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,016. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

