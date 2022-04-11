Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

