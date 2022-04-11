Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:JLS opened at $18.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.75. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

