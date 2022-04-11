Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.52. 602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 56,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

