Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.