Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.31. 1,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,429. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,111,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

