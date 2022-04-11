Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE NXJ opened at $13.00 on Monday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

