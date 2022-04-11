Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE JPS opened at $8.19 on Monday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 465.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,776 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 619,145 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 85,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

