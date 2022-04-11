Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

NAD stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,685,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 360,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

