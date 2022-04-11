Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $16.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAD. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.