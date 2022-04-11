Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:NBB opened at $19.16 on Monday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

