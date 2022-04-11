Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $17.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 498,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

