Oak Family Advisors LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.02. The company had a trading volume of 93,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,394. The company has a market capitalization of $319.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

