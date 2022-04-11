Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVLY opened at $18.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 644 shares of company stock worth $12,226. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

