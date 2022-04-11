OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) to announce $93.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.80 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $94.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $412.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.40 million to $433.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $473.69 million, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $507.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of OCFC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.86. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $488,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 566.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 273,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,283 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 187,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 479.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

