OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) PT Raised to €38.50 at Credit Suisse Group

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from €31.00 ($34.07) to €38.50 ($42.31) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OCINF has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($36.26) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of OCINF opened at $37.35 on Friday. OCI has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

