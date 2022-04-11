Oikos Reaches Market Cap of $1.16 Million (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Oikos has a market cap of $1.16 million and $34,511.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

