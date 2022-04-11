OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Purchases 1,734 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,207,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:PFE traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $304.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

