Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $4.53 on Top Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $4.53 or 0.00011446 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $121.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.97 or 0.00260079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,335 coins and its circulating supply is 563,019 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

