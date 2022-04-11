Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.71.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $122.20. 307,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,367,000 after purchasing an additional 443,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,343,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after purchasing an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 93,309 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.