OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Head to Head Comparison

OMNIQ and Healthcare Triangle are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OMNIQ and Healthcare Triangle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.61 -$13.36 million ($2.30) -2.76 Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 1.21 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Healthcare Triangle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OMNIQ.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -17.01% -1,742.91% -21.76% Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OMNIQ and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

OMNIQ currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.72%. Given OMNIQ’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

Healthcare Triangle beats OMNIQ on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Healthcare Triangle Company Profile

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

