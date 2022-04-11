One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Receives $7.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

OSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

OSS stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. 371,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,210. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.35 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $199,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.