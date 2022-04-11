OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target Cut to $48.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 8.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

