OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.73 on Thursday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 810.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

