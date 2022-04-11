Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,987 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progyny by 41.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 40.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after acquiring an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Progyny by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after acquiring an additional 569,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 29.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after acquiring an additional 255,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 560,356 shares of company stock worth $23,765,412. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.89. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

