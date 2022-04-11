Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 104.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $170.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $149.90 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.28. The firm has a market cap of $238.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

