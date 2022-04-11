Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,562 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 73.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.62 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

