Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 1,092.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Strs Ohio raised its position in Five9 by 1,373.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 88,552 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $3,430,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $4,514,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $676,599.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,735. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $109.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,903. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average of $132.59.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

