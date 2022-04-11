Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,801,000 after acquiring an additional 137,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $125.64 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.37 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

