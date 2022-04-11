Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $433.17 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

