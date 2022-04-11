Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after buying an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $69.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.68. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 378.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.