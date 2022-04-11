Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Shares of BAM opened at $55.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

