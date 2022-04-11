Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 84.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 156,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,785. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

