Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after buying an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Shares of RS opened at $179.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $198.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

