Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $165.44 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.03.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

