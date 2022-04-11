Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,407 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,297 shares of company stock worth $11,797,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $87.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.82.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.