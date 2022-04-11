Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,547 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,510. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.48) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

