Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,490 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,185,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $407.55. 1,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.99 and a 200 day moving average of $383.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

