Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

NYSE:SPG opened at $126.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.30 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.49%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

