Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

Cigna stock opened at $255.72 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $6,006,393. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

