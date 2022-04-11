Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of PEG opened at $72.09 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.