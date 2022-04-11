Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PEG opened at $72.09 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.
About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
