Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $128.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $130.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

