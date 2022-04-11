Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

