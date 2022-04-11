Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after buying an additional 285,571 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.09.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $269.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.32. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $236.09 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

